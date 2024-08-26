Nigel McGuinness Reflects On His Return to Ring At AEW All In

Nigel McGuinness commented on his return to the ring at AEW All In. McGuinness was a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match at Sunday’s PPV, marking his first match since 2011. McGuinness spoke with Alicia Atout for a video posted to AEW’s Twitter account commenting on his return.

“I did then [at SummerSlam 1992],” he said when asked if he ever thought he would have a big moment in Wembley Stadium (per Fightful). “Not now. What you saw tonight was a long time coming. It had been 13 years since I was in the ring and 32 years since I was in this stadium and I first had that dream and epiphany that I was going to somehow become a professional wrestler. There was a good portion of life, after I retired 13 years ago, where I had to put that to bed. You get some things and you have to look at the positives.”

He continued, “When I first found out that we were coming to Wembley and that was a possibility….what you saw tonight was only a short part of it. It’s been a year and a half that I’ve been thinking about that moment of walking out in front of my home crowd. It was surreal. I can’t believe it really happened. Show is over now. I shot my shot, it didn’t pay off, but I will take that memory for the rest of my life. You never know how life is going to work out. If anything it proves that there is always hope.”