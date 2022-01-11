Nikki A.S.H. Turns On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw (Clips)

Nikki A.S.H.’s comic book path took a sharp turn toward villain territory, as she turned on Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ripley say that it was time for them to go their separate ways after they’d failed to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

That led to Nikki questioning whether Ripley thought she was better than Nikki, then expressed that she was the better one. Ripley offered a handshake and they ended up with a hug, but Nikki ended up attacking Ripley and left, saying, “Almost superheroes don’t need any friends.”