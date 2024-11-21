Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Reportedly Settle Divorce

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev have reportedly come to a settlement on their divorce. As reported in September, the WWE Hall of Famer filed for divorce from Chigvintsev in the wake of his arrest for felony domestic battery. Chigvintsev was ultimately not charged in the incident.

TMZ reports that Garcia and Chigvintsev worked out a settlement in mediation earlier this month. The two decided to quickly settle the matter so they could move on. The documents show that they have agreed to dismiss the restraining orders they received against each other.

A representative for Garcia told the outlet, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”