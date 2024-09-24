Nikki Garcia’s Husband Won’t Be Charged In Domestic Violence Arrest

Nikki Garcia’s husband Artem Chigvintsev has avoided criminal charges in relation to his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. As reported last month, the Dancing With the Stars alumnus was arrested following an incident in Napa Valley on the charge of felony domestic battery. The Napa Valley DA’s office issued a statement on Tuesday that Chigvintsev will not be charged after a review of the investigation.

The identity of Chigvintsev’s alleged victim was never confirmed. Garcia, who issued a statement asking for privacy for her and her family after the event, reportedly filed for divorce earlier this month.

The full statement from the District Attorney’s Office reads: