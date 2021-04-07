Nita Strauss On Performing the National Anthem at NXT Takeover, Working With Triple H

Guitar goddess Nita Strauss is set to perform the National Anthem at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver tonight, and discussed how the opportunity came about in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can see highlights from her comments below:

On how she got the chance to perform tonight: “It’s been such a whirlwind, all this time with WWE, and I think this time definitely is no exception. Everything was kind of last minute, and they offered me this opportunity to come and kick off WrestleMania week. It’s been so long since I got to play in front of anybody much less than at an amazing event like this. So I was just so excited to get the call.”

On the pressure to perform the National Anthem: “The song, in it of itself, takes some reverence to do it. I have done it a lot, so it gives me all that confidence. I do it for the Rams. I’ve done it for lots of sports events and stuff before, but there’s definitely always a little bit of added pressure. You don’t want to miss a note in that song. If I do better than the DX band, I think I’ll be okay. They always rocked. I’m just trying to get one step above that.”

On working with Triple H: “He has been such an incredible force of nature to have in our corner. My boyfriend, Josh, will get a text from time to time from him when I do something. He’ll say, ‘Hey, I saw Nita on the cover of this magazine,’ or something like that. What an honor for us as fans just to even have his number much less get the text from him saying, ‘Hey, I want to tweet this. Can you send me this picture of Nita on the cover of Guitar World? I want to tweet it.’ It’s been an absolute privilege working with him. I can’t wait to do it again this week. In my head, I imagine that he, at some point, is just going to bust out and get on stage with me or one of the musical artists and just rip into an amazing solo or something, but I have not seen it happen yet. I sort of imagine him as a drummer because of his big hands. It would be tough, the guitar looks small on him.”