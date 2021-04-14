Nita Strauss Would Like To Wrestle In WWE One Day

In an interview with SportsKeeda, rock guitarist and frequent WWE collaborator Nita Strauss said she would like to wrestle for WWE at some point, adding that she’d like to team up with Becky Lynch. Here are highlights:

On possible wrestling for WWE: “You know, it’s so funny throwing around this idea of actually wrestling because I feel like every fan thinks about it. You know…every fan thinks about what would you do? What would your move be? How would you talk? Would you be a face? Would you be a heel? And I’m just like every other fan in that I actually think about all that stuff.”

On how well she could do: “But I’m pretty athletic already. So, I imagine being a pretty athletic wrestler. If I was to ever get in the ring, hopefully someday and get to do a couple of spots, I’d like to have an interesting match. I don’t know if I can ever be as accomplished as the real lucha libre guys, but get some high-flying spots in. Get some interesting move sets in. That’s what I want to do.”

On teaming with Becky Lynch: “Exactly, Becky. Come on. I’m ready. Let’s go. I just got done working out at the gym. Let’s do it.”