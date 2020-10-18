NJPW News: Jay White Challenges Kota Ibushi After Ibushi’s G1 Climax Win, Masahiro Chono Appears at Finals

– Jay White is looking to take Kota Ibushi’s newly-won title shot from his G1 Climax 30 win. WHite appeared during Ibushi’s post-show press conference and challenged him to a match to defend the briefcase that grants him an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 15; you can see that video below.

– Masahiro Chono made a surprise appearance at the final night of the G1 Climax on Sunday morning. You can see a GIF below of the former IWP Heavyweight Champion posing with Ibushi after the latter’s win: