NJPW News: Jay White Challenges Kota Ibushi After Ibushi’s G1 Climax Win, Masahiro Chono Appears at Finals
– Jay White is looking to take Kota Ibushi’s newly-won title shot from his G1 Climax 30 win. WHite appeared during Ibushi’s post-show press conference and challenged him to a match to defend the briefcase that grants him an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 15; you can see that video below.
The lads. Cheers! #G1CLIMAX30 #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/XhOPud6Q9S
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 18, 2020
– Masahiro Chono made a surprise appearance at the final night of the G1 Climax on Sunday morning. You can see a GIF below of the former IWP Heavyweight Champion posing with Ibushi after the latter’s win:
Don't cry. #G1CLIMAX30 #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/yAvCAmcWOM
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 18, 2020
