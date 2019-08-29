Various News: NJPW Moving Next Year’s G1 Climax Tournament To The Fall, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK,

wrestling / News

August 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling has made the decision to move next year’s G1 Climax 30 tournament to the fall. This was done due to the 2020 Olympics, which will happen in August and use most of the same arenas that NJPW usually has tournament shows in.

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s NXT and NXT UK:

