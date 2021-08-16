NJPW Pulls Shingo Takagi and BUSHI From Show Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Shingo Takagi and BUSHI will not be appearing at Monday’s NJPW show due to the company’s COVID-19 protocols. NJPW announced on Sunday that the two arrived at the company’s August 15th show with fevers, which required them to be sent home. The announcement noted that both men have been tested and will be away from shows until the results are known.

The announcement reads:

On Sunday August 15, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI presented with a fever on arrival at a live event in Shizuoka. In accordance with NJPW’s COVID-19 protocols, both wrestlers did not compete on the card and have undertaken PCR tests. Both will be absent from live events while awaiting results, while contacts will also be absent as a precautionary measure.

We apologise for any disappointment and concern caused, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to tonight’s card.

1st Match

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki & DOUKI

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

2nd Match

Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI vs EVIL, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

3rd Match

Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs Gedo & Dick Togo

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs Chase Owens & Jado

As a result of their absence, Gedo and Dick Togo forfeit their Super Jr. Tag League match, and Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi receive an automatic two points.