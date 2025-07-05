NJPW Soul Night Eight Results 7.4.25: Global Heavyweight Title Match, More

The eighth night of NJPW’s Soul tour took place on Friday, with Gabe Kidd defending the Global Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the Tokyo show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Tatsuya Matsumoto fought Zane Jay to a draw.

* Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima def. Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato

* Shota Umino, Taichi, Tiger Mask, Tomohiro Ishii & Yuji Nagata def. Dick Togo, DOUKI, EVIL, SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji def. Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young

* El Desperado, Oleg Boltin & Yuya Uemura def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.

* G1 Climax 35 Block A Play-In Match: Ryohei Oiwa def. Satoshi Kojima

* G1 Climax 35 Block B Play-In Match: YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Master Wato, Toru Yano & YOH def. Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Match: Gabe Kidd def. Hiroshi Tanahashi