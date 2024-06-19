wrestling / News
NJPW Soul Night Three Results 6.19.24: Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
NJPW held night three of its Soul tour on Wednesday morning with an eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Morioka, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Daiki Nagai fought Masatora Yasuda to a 10-minute time limit draw
* Great-O-Khan, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuya Murashima, Satoshi Kojima & Shoma Kato
* Callum Newman & Francesco Akira def. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi via DQ
* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens & Gedo
* Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano def. TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura
* DOUKI, SANADA & Taichi def. El Desperado, Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii
* BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, Titan & Yota Tsuji def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
