NJPW Soul Night Three Results 6.19.24: Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW held night three of its Soul tour on Wednesday morning with an eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Morioka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Daiki Nagai fought Masatora Yasuda to a 10-minute time limit draw

* Great-O-Khan, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuya Murashima, Satoshi Kojima & Shoma Kato

* Callum Newman & Francesco Akira def. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi via DQ

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens & Gedo

* Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano def. TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura

* DOUKI, SANADA & Taichi def. El Desperado, Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii

* BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, Titan & Yota Tsuji def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru