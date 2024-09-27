Note On Cardi B Working With WWE, Original Plans To Do So In 2021

Cardi B appeared in a promo hyping SummerSlam 2025, and a new report has some details on plans to work with her a few years ago that fell through. As noted, the rapper appeared with Bianca Belair in a video announcing that the 2025 edition of Summerslam will be a two-night event taking place in New Jersey on August 2rd and 3rd.

Fightful Select reports that WWE wanted to use Cardi B in 2021 for SummerSlam, where they would use one of her songs and have her make an appearance. However, she announced her pregnancy in June of that year and the plans were put on hold. The report notes that WWE also reached out to Mike Tyson and Megan Thee Stallion for that year.

It is noted that WWE is seeking to use more mainstream stars for their programming and PPV announcements going forward.