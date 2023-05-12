Note On How Long Trinity Is Committed To Impact Wrestling

Trinity is with Impact for at least the next few months, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Trinity, the former Naomi, has commitments with the company that last into the summer.

It is worth noting that the report only notes that Trinity has commitments that long and say nothing about whether they will extend longer than that. She made her debut in late April at the Impact tapings in Chicago. She will be competing at Impact Under Siege with an “open contract” for a match at the May 26th Impact+ event.