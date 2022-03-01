Note On Details Of Divorce Settlement Between Hulk Hogan & His Ex-Wife

As previously noted, Hulk Hogan recently took to Twitter to confirm that he and his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel had divorced last October. TMZ has more details on the split between the two.

According to TMZ, legal documents obtained by the media outlet noted that as part of the divorce settlement, Hogan was forced to buy McDaniel a new car within 45 days and guarantee that she was would not have to make any payments on the vehicle. Another condition was that Hogan would be allowed to keep the vehicle they shared during their marriage.

The report also mentions that Hogan paid McDaniel a “one-time lump sum of cash” as part of alimony, with a non-disparagement clause in place that prevents either from talking about the relationship without consent from the other party.

Additionally, TMZ states that McDaniel responded to Hogan’s divorce petition on the same day he filed it, which suggests it was an amicable and “well-planned ahead of time” split.