Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place
April 30, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, AEW is scheduled to use Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for regular shows through June 30, and may do so longer than that. The problem with advance schedules at this time, obviously, is because of the state of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Jim Ross did state earlier this month that AEW is planning to resume touring in July.
