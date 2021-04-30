wrestling / News

Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, AEW is scheduled to use Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for regular shows through June 30, and may do so longer than that. The problem with advance schedules at this time, obviously, is because of the state of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Jim Ross did state earlier this month that AEW is planning to resume touring in July.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading