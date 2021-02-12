Note On The Set Up For WWE’s Thunderdome From Someone Who Has Virtually Attended Many Shows

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter got notes from someone on the WWE Thunderdome that has virtually attended every single event from the beginning.

– There are a few ‘event coordinators’, at least one male and one female, that guide fans to have the right camera angles, lighting and more. They were described as ‘nice and helpful’.

– There is a host that tells the fans who to boo and who to cheer, as well as how to interact with the matches.

– The Event Coordinators help fans more than the host does.

– The main way to get to the front row is by showing a lot of enthusiasm and energy (moving your hands, clapping, booing, cheering, etc)

– NXT and 205 Live reuses old footage from past events. Fans are not told if they will appear there, as it’s done at random. NXT only used a live virtual audience once, on the January 13 episode. The person who submitted the notes say they were at that one, and an interesting note, revealed they work and watch AEW Dynamite but have seen themselves on NXT later.

– There are around 900-1,000 screens in the Thunderdome.

– During commercial breaks for RAW and Smackdown, fans are shown WWE Community videos about everything from the troops, COVID relief, guest appearances on talk shows and more. There are also bumper songs. On an average of twice per show, fans are allowed to see the wrestling that takes place during the break.

– All of the crowd noises are piped in. No audio from the Thunderdome is live from the fans.