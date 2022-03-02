Note on Ticket Sales for Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2022

– Tickets for April’s Impact Wrestling pay-per-view event, Rebellion 2022, go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10:00 am ET at Ticketmaster.com. Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2022 is being held on Saturday, April 23 at the MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Tickets will also be available on Friday for the next set of IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings at Ticketmaster.com. The Impact TV tapings will be held at the same venue. Fans will also be able to buy a combination of tickets for both the PPV event and TV tapings (h/t PWInsider).

The Impact TV tapings are scheduled for Sunday, April 24.