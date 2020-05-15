Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV

While AEW had a stronger roster in the past two weeks after moving to Florida for shows, there were still several wrestlers missing. This includes the Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, who have been absent since Brodie Lee made his debut as The Exalted One back in March. the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both men are currently stuck in Canada, and unable to fly to the US due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other wrestlers who have been on hiatus due to travel restrictions include PAC, Pentagon Jr and Riho.