Note On WWE and AEW’s Interest In Thekla

Thekla is headed to the US after finishing with STARDOM, and a new report has some details on AEW and WWE’s interest in her. As noted, Thekla is finished up with STARDOM as of last weekend and Fightful Select as confirmed that she us headed to the US, with sources noting that the move has been planned for a while.

WWE sources had previously told the outlet that they “had their eye” on Thekla. There was heavy interest from AEW at the end of last year, as well as interest from independent companies. Sources in AEW believe that she’s headed there.

Thekla has not yet announced her plans.