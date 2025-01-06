Note On WWE Hall of Famers Scheduled To Be At Raw

A couple of WWE Hall of Famers are reportedly scheduled for tomorrow’s WWE Raw debut on Netflix. PWInsider reports that Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to be at tomorrow’s show. It’s important to note that the report only says they’ll be at the show, so there’s no confirmation they will appear.

The report notes that there’s no word that Steve Austin is scheduled to be there. Nick Khan and Triple H are already in Los Angeles for the show.

Tomorrow’s episode is Raw’s debut on the streaming service.