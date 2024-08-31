– PWInsider reports that Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship will headline today’s WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event. As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens will kick off today’s show.

PWInsider also reports that CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match will be the third match on the card. WWE Bash in Berlin is streaming live now on Peacock. The event is being held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.