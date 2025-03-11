– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced a partnership with the 2025 Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival that will bring live pro-wrestling to the event from April 12-13. Champions of the NWA will compete on both days of the event, which celebrates the grilled cheese sandwich. Here’s the announcement and details:

NWA, Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival Bring Pro Wrestling to California’s Capital Schedule to appear are NWA World’s Champion Thom Latimer, NWA Women’s World and Women’s World Tag Team Champion Kenzie Paige, NWA World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch, Natalia Markova, Bryan Idol, “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, NWA World TV Champion Carson Drake, NWA U.S. Tag Team Champions The Country Gentlemen and more. The hard-hitting pro wrestling action is included with admission. Tickets are on sale now at SacGrilledCheese.com.