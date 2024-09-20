NWA Powerrr Finds Permanent Home In Tampa

NWA Powerrr has settled into a permanent home base in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times reports that a WEDU-PBS studio is now the permanent home for the NWA’s weekly series and will next film episodes there on October 5th and 6th. The studio first hosted NWA Powerrr tapings in February 2023 and then shot there again in January and April of this year.

“We are excited to welcome the NWA to produce ‘NWA Powerrr’ and host in-person matches at our state-of-the-art production studios,” Paul Grove, president and CEO of WEDU PBS said. “The NWA team has been incredibly professional, and it’s been a pleasure to support Tampa’s vibrant wrestling community.”

NWA spokesperson Paul Pratt said of the decision, “WEDU was appealing to us because of Tampa’s long and storied history with wrestling. The National Wrestling Alliance leans so heavily into its extremely powerful and storied history. Tampa really represents a huge part of that for us.”

Following the tapings, which will consist of 12 episodes worth of footage for Powerrr, the NWA will hit some larger venues that will be incorporated into the footage taped at WEDU. The NWA will be back in the studio sometime next year for their next set of tapings.