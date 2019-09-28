WWE News: NXT Independence House Show Clips, Josiah Williams on NXT Debut, Asuka Camps Alone for Her Birthday

– NXT released some house show clips from last night’s NXT live event in Independence, Missouri. You can check out some clips with The Undisputed Era and The Street Profits below.

“There is something to be said about being the best,” and #UndisputedERA’s @KORcombat and @theBobbyFish plan on showing the world Wednesday on the two-hour @USA_Network LIVE premiere! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/97L4PXyCUI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 27, 2019

Scott wrote, “Tonight, I shared a special surprise moment with everyone at #NXTOrlando, and made my @WWENXT live debut! Shoutout to @JJWilliamsWON for the photo, and shoutout to @ItsIzzyMania for being a legend in the making.”

Tonight, I shared a special surprise moment with everyone at #NXTOrlando, and made my @WWENXT live debut! Shoutout to @JJWilliamsWON for the photo, and shoutout to @ItsIzzyMania for being a legend in the making. pic.twitter.com/Z71nEwCWA6 — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) September 28, 2019

– Asuka shared a new video on her YouTube channel this week showing her camping alone for her 38th birthday. You can check out that video below.