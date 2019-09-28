wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Independence House Show Clips, Josiah Williams on NXT Debut, Asuka Camps Alone for Her Birthday

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Undisputed Era 6-19-19

– NXT released some house show clips from last night’s NXT live event in Independence, Missouri. You can check out some clips with The Undisputed Era and The Street Profits below.

– Josiah Williams released a statement on his Twitter account on making his live event debut for NXT at last night’s event.

Scott wrote, “Tonight, I shared a special surprise moment with everyone at #NXTOrlando, and made my @WWENXT live debut! Shoutout to @JJWilliamsWON for the photo, and shoutout to @ItsIzzyMania for being a legend in the making.”

– Asuka shared a new video on her YouTube channel this week showing her camping alone for her 38th birthday. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading