wrestling / News

NXT Live Results 6.21.24: Trick Williams Battles Joe Coffey, More

June 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick Williams NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night, with Trick Williams in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Venice, Florida live event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Je’Von Evans def. Skylor Clinton

* Wendy Choo def. Kendal Gray

* Lexis King vs Hank Walker

* Sol Ruca def. Stevie Turner

* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Dion Lennox & Cutler James

* Tony D’Angelo def. Mark Coffey

* Lola Vice def. Wren Sinclair

* Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Connors

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading