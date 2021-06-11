NXT Rumored To Have Interest In Bringing Samoa Joe Back

According to a new report, the word in NXT is that the company is interested in bringing back Samoa Joe. Fightful Select reports that several talent and staff in the brand have told them that they’ve heard NXT has interest in bringing in Joe, who was released back in April as part of the first wave of the talent cuts over the last couple of months. More than six talent in the company, and another outside of it, have heard that NXT’s interest is in having Joe return in a wrestling role.

It’s important to note that according to the site, the talent and staff have not heard of any specific executive or figurehead being interested, but rather the brand in general. It was also noted that talent in a broad sense is speculating on what this means, with some believing that it is going to happen. There have been several names that people in the company have pushed to bring back, including the recently-released Aleister Black.