wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on NXT (Clips)
We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of NXT. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a street fight in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the titles. You can see clips from the match below.
The win ends Moon and Blackheart’s run with the titles at 55 days, having won the belts from Dakota Kai and Raquel González same night Kai and González were awarded the titles. This marks the first title reign for either LeRae or Hartwell in NXT.
