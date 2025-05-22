Nyla Rose Says First AEW Double Or Nothing ‘Holds Such a Special Place For Me’

Nyla Rose was part of the first AEW Double Or Nothing PPV, and she recently reflected on the show. Rose competed against Kylie Rae, Britt Baker, and Awesome Kong at the show and she spoke about the event on AEW Unrestricted. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the importance of that show: “That entire show holds such a special place for me for so many reasons. Just it being, like, our inaugural introduction of sorts, right? Having…goodness… a 100 foot poster of myself on the side of the MGM Grand. Like, having my face everywhere in Vegas, these are things people strive for their whole lives.”

On Kong’s surprise appearance in the match: “For this to be a true surprise for the fans, for myself included, and having that place come absolutely unglued with energy — unmatched.”