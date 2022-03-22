nZo Says He’s Launching a Podcast Soon

nZo is getting into the podcasting game, revealing that he will be launching his own podcast soon. The WWE alumnus and MLW star spoke with the Outlaw Nation Podcast and revealed that he’s doing a podcast that is set to launch, though he did not mention a potential date.

“Shoutout my man AJ Galante from Danbury Trashers, I don’t know if y’all watch that doc on Netflix, it’s about the real life Tony Soprano, a guy that did waste management,” nZo said (per Fightful). “He buys his son a NHL minor league hockey team and makes him the GM. I sat down and interviewed AJ for my podcast, which will be coming out soon. Big things in the work. Enzo is going to be doing a podcast. A long time coming, a lot of people telling me to do it. I just wanted to wait for the right opportunity to do it and make sure I had all my ducks in a row.”