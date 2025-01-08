Oba Femi Wins NXT Championship At New Year’s Evil

Oba Femi is the new NXT Champion, winning the title on this week’s WWE NXT. Femi defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe on Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil show to capture the title.

The match saw Thorpe as a late entrant after Femi had attacked him earlier in the show. Williams and Femi battled one-on-one until Thorpe came down and prevented a pinfall, bringing a chair with him. Thorpe ended up in the ring and Trick went for a Trick Shot, but Femi dodged and Trick hit the chair. Femi hit the Fall From Grace for the win.

This marks Femi’s first run with the title and ends Williams’ second reign at 99 days. He won the title from Ethan Page on the debut episode of NXT on The CW on October 1st.