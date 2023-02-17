Obituary Published For Jerry Jarrett, Funeral Services Announced

An obituary has been published for NWA booker and TNA founder Jerry Jarrett, who passed away at the age of 80 earlier this week. Funeral services were also announced and will happen on Tuesday at 11 AM at Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, TN.

Obituary for Jerry W. Jarrett

Jerry W. Jarrett, age 80 of Franklin and formerly of Hendersonville, passed away February 14, 2023. Jerry was born on September 4, 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Winston Nathaniel Jarrett and the late Christine “Teeny” Wright Jarrett.

A legendary professional wrestling promoter, an entrepreneur, a storyteller, a visionary, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah Jarrett; children, Jerry Jarrett, Jr., Jeff Jarrett (Karen), Jennifer Mathews (Tate), and Jason Jarrett (Lindi); grandchildren, Harper, Carter, Joslyn, Jaclyn, Kyra, Jeryn, Kody, Jarrett, Jackson, Jenna, Judson, Ava, Blakely, and Jude; great-grandchild, Blakely; and sister, Carolyn Elam.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. from Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

