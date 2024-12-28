wrestling / News
Omos Set To Compete At NOAH The New Year 2025
WWE’s Omos is headed to Pro Wrestling NOAH for a match at The New Year 2025. The Japanese promotion announced during a press conference that Omos will be teaming up with Jack Morris to challenge Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on the January 1st show.
Omos said during the press conference (per Fightful), “I want to leave my mark on this country as a giant. [If I win], I’ll aim for more titles.”
Omos last competed on the April 5th episode of Smackdown as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
