Omos Wants to Face Odyssey Jones, Is Always There To Help Other Big Men
Omos is looking forward to the chance to step in the ring with another big man on the WWE roster in Odyssey Jones. Omos was a guest recently on It’s Mike Jones and talked about what it’s like to be a big man in WWE, and a few highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):
On being easily noticed because of his size: “When I’m flying through airports, I put on my hoodie or my headphones, but people still see me and are amazed of how large of a human being I am. I really can’t escape it. I’ve tried to, but I really cannot.”
On wanting a match with Odyssey Jones: “Him and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle. Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him.”
On offering advice to other big men: “Whatever advice I can give, I’m always here to offer it.”
