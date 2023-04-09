Ongoing MLW Battle Riot V Results From Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

Major League Wrestling is currently holding their Battle Riot V event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. You can find ongoing spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* 1 Called Manders def. Yoscifer El.

* Hammerstone def. Mr. Thomas. The Bomaye Fight Club had a promo before the match.

* B3CCA def. Brittany Blake. She sang her own theme song before the win.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. turned heel by attacking Microman. He hit a powerslam then tossed Microman out of the ring into the arms of people outside. MSL will be working with Smith.

* MLW Tag Team Champions The Samoan SWAT Team def. Mance Warner and One Called Manders. The Calling brawled with them after the match.

* MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page ended in a no contest.

* The FBI def. The Mane Event

* John Hennigan def. Lio Rush & Willie Mack

* MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA def. Lince Dorado.