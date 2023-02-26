Ongoing ROH TV Taping Results From Orlando (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped content for ROH TV on Honor Club tonight at Universal Studios in Orlando. There will be a second taping tomorrow night. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Episode 1:

* Mark Briscoe def. Slim J (w/ Smart Mark Sterling & Ari Daviari)

* The Kingdom (w/ Maria Kanellis) def. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo .

* NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) def. Blake Christian

* Christopher Daniels def. Rohit Raju

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Josh Woods (w/ Smart Mark Sterling)

* The Embassy (w/ Prince Nana) def. LSG, Rex Lawless & Joe Keys

* Ari Daivari (w/ Slim J & Smart Mark Sterling) def. Mascara Dorada

* Skye Blue & Madison Rayne def. The Renegade Twins

* Wheeler Yuta is interviewed by Ian Riccaboni and issues an open challenge for his ROH Pure Championship “next week”. It is answered by Timothy Thatcher.

* Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost. After the match, Willow challenges Athena for the RO Women’s World Championship, which will happen “next week.”

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) def. AR Fox. Eddie Kingston challenged him to a title match, but Claudio laughed at Kingston and walked away.

Episode 2:

* ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Tony Deppen. After the match, Joe issued an open challenge, which was accepted by Mark Briscoe.

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Marcus Kross & C4

* Rush & Dralistico def. Serpentico & Angelico (w/ Luther)

* Trish Adora def. Billie Starkz