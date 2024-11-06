Orange Cassidy Wants to Take Part in AEW Continental Classic

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Orange Cassidy spoke about this year’s AEW Continental Classic and said that he would love to be part of it. Mark Briscoe previously said that this year’s edition will begin on the day before Thanksgiving.

Cassidy said: “That is a tournament that will have to live up to what happened last year. It was one of the greatest wrestling tournaments that I think I’ve seen. The talent that was in there, those matches were incredible. I definitely would like to be a part of that. I would definitely like to try and see if I could go undefeated [laughs]. No, no, I definitely would love to be a part of that tournament. I’m just nervous about who’s gonna be in it because the roster got even better after last year.“