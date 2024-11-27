Orange Cassidy On What He Would Say To Critics of AEW

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Orange Cassidy spoke about the detractors of AEW and what he thinks he would say to them about the negativity. Cassidy has been with AEW since 2019 and recently main evented their Full Gear PPV.

He said: “I could say, ‘Why do you care?’ I could say, if you want AEW to fail, then fine. I don’t know why you have to go on and say it out loud. We are a very young company. We’ve been around for five years. We’ve just grown exponentially fast and gained traction very early, thanks to Tony Khan. We’re gonna have to go through adjustments. This isn’t gonna be a thing that’s an only now problem. We’re gonna have problems throughout our entire tenure. This is just the way it is. I always feel that the powers that be at AEW are trying to do their best to bring the best product, and if that means we gotta go somewhere else, we’re gonna go somewhere else. This is just part of it. I really hope AEW doesn’t go anywhere because if people really want AEW to fail and not succeed, it’s best when there’s competition, and you’d like to think that maybe something is going on in their lives, and maybe they’re going through some stuff, and they get angry, and they gotta vent. Whatever. I just don’t read it.“