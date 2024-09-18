Orange Cassidy Loves Watching His Fellow Conglomeration Members, Touches On Group’s Formation

Orange Cassidy is a big fan of his Conglomeration cohorts, and touched on the group’s origin in a new interview. Cassidy spoke with The Morning News with Nancy and Jason promoting tonight’s Dynamite and, when asked who his favorite wrestlers to watch were, named the other Conglomeration members.

“Right now, I’m going to have to say, I love watching Willow Nightingale,” he began (per Fightful). “She is a superstar and she is rising and continues to rise. She has been traveling all around the world and doing spectacular stuff. Willow is part of our group. We have a group of people that have been lost in this shuffle, this giant roster, that we really didn’t have a place and we all came together and we’re called the Conglomeration. You can look that up.”

He continued, “I love watching Mark Briscoe, he’s part of it, and Kyle O’Reilly. You have Mark Briscoe is more brawling, hard-hitting, rough and tough. Kyle is a very technical, skilled striker. Then, I put my hands in my pockets. We do a pretty good job of filling out the spectrum of professional wrestling.”

Cassidy, O’Reilly and Briscoe picked up a trios win over The Dark Order on last week’s AEW Rampage.