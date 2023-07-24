Orange Cassidy Reportedly Working As Producer In AEW

Orange Cassidy has reportedly added producer to his list of roles in AEW. Fightful Select reports that the AEW International Champion worked as an agent/producer on Infantry vs. Kingdom and Big Bill & Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal & Trent in recent times.

Producers in AEW stay on headset during matches and make sure they stay on time, while also going over matches with the talent involved. They also relay important spots to the production team so they can capture them.