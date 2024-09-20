Otis Praises WWE Women’s Division, Is a Big Zoey Stark Fan

Otis loves WWE’s women’s division and recently singled out Zoey Stark as a “badass.” The Alpha Academy member appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and, when asked about Maxxine Dupri’s progress in terms if in-ring work, praised her and the rest of the women of the company.

“She’s hungry,” Otis said (per Fightful). “I love our whole women’s division, to be honest with you. I’m a big Zoey Stark guy, she’s a badass. We have a stud-ass women’s division, for sure.”

Stark is allied with Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville as the Pure Fusion Collective on Raw.