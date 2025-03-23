OTT Homecoming 2025 Results 3.22.25: Pete Dunne Competes In Main Event, More

OTT Homecoming 2025 took place on Saturday with WWE’s Pete Dunne returning to the promotion and more. You can see the results from the Dublin show below, per Cagematch.net:

* 631 Match: Calum Black, Cara Noir & Cian Noonan def. Liamo, Michael Oku & Robbie X

* 631 Match: Cian Noonan def. Calum Black and Cara Noir

* OTT European Championship Match: Charlie Sterling founght CBL to a no contest

* OTT European Championship Match: Goldenboy Santos def. Charlie Sterling by count-out

* Trent Seven def. Adam Maxted

* Myla Grace def. Sadie Gibbs

* Man Like DeReiss def. Renzo Rose

* Pete Dunne def. Sammy D