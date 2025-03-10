wrestling / News

OTT Wrestling Announces ScrapperMania IX For May

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
OTT ScrapperMania IX Image Credit: OTT Wrestling

OTT ScrapperMania IX is set to take place in May. OTT Wrestling announced on Monday that this year’s show will go down on May 3rd at National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The most recent two ScrapperManias were two-night events, but the announcement only lists the one day for this year as you can see below.

