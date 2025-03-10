wrestling / News
OTT Wrestling Announces ScrapperMania IX For May
OTT ScrapperMania IX is set to take place in May. OTT Wrestling announced on Monday that this year’s show will go down on May 3rd at National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
The most recent two ScrapperManias were two-night events, but the announcement only lists the one day for this year as you can see below.
ScrapperMania 9
May 3rd
National Stadium
Dublin Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/QF2M4yr9Dk
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) March 10, 2025
