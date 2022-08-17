Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight

MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.

Spoke to a person with knowledge of the decision that confirmed this was a difficult decision made by the organization, not PVZ, due to some logistical concerns in London. Told despite an October date being announced for the reschedule, November possible, as well. https://t.co/uJiZEWugdr — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 16, 2022

VanZant wasn’t happy about the news, and took to Twitter to issue a statement.

She wrote: “THIS IS OUT OF MY CONTROL!!! I WENT AN ENTITE [entire] CAMP AND WEIGHT CUT TO BE PULLED A WEEK OUT!!!! I DID NOT PULL FROM MY FIGHT!!!! I WAS PULLED! I AM PISSED OFF AND HEARTBROKEN! I [WORKED] MY F—KING ASS OFF TO BE PULLED A WEEK BEFORE I AM SUPPOSED TO COMPETE!!!!!!”