Paige VanZant Reportedly No Longer With AEW

– While she’s still listed on the AEW roster page, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is reportedly no longer a part of the company. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Paige VanZant is “not with AEW anymore.”

According to Meltzer, VanZant “decidied she didn’t want to be a wrestler. If she wanted to be a wrestler, she’d still be there.” VanZant previously signed with AEW in March 2022, making her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing that year. She teamed with Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) to pick up a win over Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti.

In December 2022, it was said that VanZant was dealing with a foot injury. AEW President Tony Khan later stated that VanZant wrestling in the company “wasn’t a one-off.” While Gangrel said he was contacted by VanZant about training again in May 2023, word about her competing in wrestling all but ceased after that.