Pat McAfee Is Excited To Return To Commentary On WWE Raw

Pat McAfee says he’s looking forward to his return to commentary on WWE Raw. As noted earlier today, Triple H confirmed at Tuesday’s Netflix media event that McAfee will return to the commentary booth when Raw premieres on Netflix in January. McAfee posted to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on his impending return, as you can see below.

McAfee wrote:

“An absolute honor to be asked back.. A. Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to be talking into a microphone next to @MichaelCole again.. He’s the [GOAT]. I’m excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are…. and how big of scumbags some of ‘em are too. Let’s go”

McAfee has been away from commentary since August due to his duties on on ESPN College GameDay.