– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill discussed his old pirate gimmick that he used to have while in WWE and why it didn’t pan out, noting Disney had an issue with it due to company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Burchill on his pirate gimmick: “I would have loved to have done more, I would have loved to be able to continue it, but I’m not sure that the bigger company than WWE was not too happy about it, so that’s where it ended.”

On Disney not liking the gimmick: “Yep, it was Disney, so it wasn’t gonna keep going for too long on network TV. It was a shame, but it was fine. The plan was to evolve it, make it more edgy, but still be a very [childlike] and directed character and just a fun kind of underneath babyface one.”

On the reaction to his entrance: “And I walk out to the ring and there’s this seventy-five-foot rope hanging from the ceiling and I’m like, ‘Oh, I really do have a rope? Cool!’ And then my first time going I realized that you have to wear gloves.”