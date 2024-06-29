Paul Heyman Defies Solo Sikoa, Destroyed By The Bloodline On WWE Smackdown

Paul Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa and ended up being demolished by The Bloodline on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show ended with a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, in which Sikoa attempted to officially claim the Tribal Chief. While Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu all acknowledged Solo, Heyman refused to.

Solo then hit Heyman with a Samoan Spike and Fatu hit a top rope headbutt. The group then powerbombed Heyman through the announce table and stood tall to close the show: