Paul Heyman On How Roman Reigns Has Evolved Since Becoming Tribal Chief

In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Paul Heyman spoke about the evolution of the Roman Reigns character, particularly since he became the Tribal Chief in WWE.

He said: “Our first appearance together officially on television he’s coming out with the title. The entire run of the ‘Tribal Chief’ has been as champion. This whole story was built around many different things. Family, emotion, Sami Zayn, acceptance, love of family, hatred of our enemies, but the core of it all was always the power base on the island of relevancy of the ‘Head of the Table’ is defined by the title itself. So we knew after losing the title we were going to have to write completely different stories … the theme is now different, we’ve had four years of the theme of the champion. Roman Reigns now, it’s a new theme. So going into Mania, we knew once Mania is over this is going to be a lot different for us.“