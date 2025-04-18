Paul Heyman Says He and Roman Reigns Get A Lot of Offers From Hollywood

As previously reported, Roman Reigns is set to appear in a new heist comedy called The Pickup, where he’ll appear with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer. However, in an interview with Fox News, Paul Heyman said that he and Reigns have had a lot of offers from Hollywood to work on a variety of different projects. Here are highlights:

On being in demand from Hollywood: “I would also suggest, in the limited space that media is provided to tell the tale of the quotes that they are given, that a lot of people are missing part of the story, which is this is nothing new. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been offered roles, projects, films, TV series, reality shows for the past several years.”

On Roman not being the only one getting offers: “I can show you my phone right now, and there are people begging to fly up from Hollywood to take in a meeting either before or after WrestleMania about directing films, writing films, this project. And I’m not knocking indie films — I’m a big fan of indie films — but I’m not talking $1-2 million budgets. I’m talking real, substantial studio budgets. And, because of the schedule and because of commitments, neither one of us have jumped on that.”

On Reigns not currently having the time to explore other projects: “So, Roman saying that this is a consideration of his and that it is something that he would like to exploit is nothing new, but under the current contract, he doesn’t have the time and the amount of time in a block to pursue such goals. And as he looks at whatever the next deal may be, I’m sure he wants to carve out times that he can now expand his horizons and include that within his annual schedule.”