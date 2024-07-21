PCO Wins Gold, Accepts Steph de Lander’s Marriage Proposal at TNA Slammiversary

Everything’s coming up PCO. The French-Canadian won two different belts at TNA Slammiversary and accepted the marriage proposal of Steph de Lander. PCO defeated AJ Francis with the PCO-Sault to win both the TNA Digital Media title and the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship.

This is PCO’s first reign as Digital Media champion. He ends Francis’ reign, also his first, at 62 days. He originally won it at Impact’s 20th anniversary show on May 19. As for the Canadian International Heavyweight title, Francis brought it into TNA as a way to taunt PCO and ended up holding it for 35 days.